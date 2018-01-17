Victim of beehive vandalism speaks out about recent arrests

December 28, 2017- a date that Justin Engelhardt and his wife, will never forget.

"50 hives this time of year, its upwards of half a million bees," said Engelhardt.

The owners of Wild Hill Honey woke up to find the way they make a living- was destroyed by vandals.

"They smashed all of our beehives, they broke into our equipment shed," said Justin Engelhardt, Owner of Wild Hill Honey. "It doesn't look like they took anything, but they destroyed every hive, and they ruined all of our equipment."

Less than a month later, justice has been served.

"It's really remarkable,"

Sioux City Police say- they caught the suspects behind the senseless crime that robbed the Engelhardts of not only 60-thousand dollars, but of their livelihood.

"They said that there were two suspects," said Justin Engelhardt, Wild Hill Honey. "They'd taken them into custody, and they were pretty sure that closed the case,"

Something Engelhardt didn't know would ever happen.

"Relief, gratitude towards the Sioux City Police Department," said Engelhardt. "If you think about it, this crime occurred in a secluded area. There were no witnesses. Yet, in just a couple of weeks they were able to apprehend the vandals."

The owners of Wild Hill Honey were overwhelmed with the help they received from not only Siouxland, but across the U-S.

"Notes from Alaska, and from the East coast, down in Florida, it's really amazing, and we're very grateful for it," said Englehardt.

Despite what happened to them, Justin Englehardt has no ill-feelings towards the vandals-

"Hopefully this punishment deters future acts of vandalism, maybe they'll learn to be better people"

And for the business?

"We received so many gifts, and donations from the community, that we'll definitely be able to build next year."

A big break in the case of the Sioux City couple whose beehives were vandalized in late December to the tune of $60,000 in damages.

Sioux City police say they have arrested two juveniles, a 12-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy, and charged them in connection with the crime.

The boys are both charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief and Agricultural Animal Facilities Offenses, which are both Class C felonies.

They're also charged with 3rd Degree Burglary, a Class D felony - and Possession of Burglars Tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police did not release the boys' names.

On December 28, someone broke into a storage shed at Wild Hill Honey on West 6th Street and vandalized equipment inside.

They also destroyed all of the beehives on the honey farm, killing half-million bees.

The Sioux City Police Department says it wants to thank the public for help in spreading the word and reporting tips to help solve this senseless crime.

Justin Engelhardt and his wife, owners of Wild Hill Honey, woke up Thursday morning to an unforgettable sight.

The two went to clean snow from their hives, and then,

"They smashed all of our beehives, they broke into our equipment shed," said Justin Engelhardt, Owner of Wild Hill Honey. "It doesn't look like they took anything, but they destroyed every hive, and they ruined all of our equipment."

The vandals left empty-handed but killed thousands of insects.

"50 hives this time of year, its upwards of half a million bees," said Engelhardt.

And the destruction wasn't cheap.

"It's probably between $50,000 and $60,000 worth of damage," said Engelhardt.

Leaving the Engelhardts without a business.

"It wipes it out," adds Engelhardt.

The police were called, and Engelhardt was pleased with their thoroughness.

"There was some footprints, and they got some information from that," adds Engelhardt. "They dusted for fingerprints, they took a lot of photographs, they're going to continue with the investigation. We're really, really happy with the police response."