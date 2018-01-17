Authorities ID victim of weekend crash near Beresford, SD

Authorities have identified a Beresford man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County over the weekend

The Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Mark O'Hara Jr. was driving a car that went off a rural road northeast of Beresford and rolled about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.



O'Hara died later at a Sioux Falls hospital. He was the only person in the car.



The Highway Patrol said O'Hara Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt.