Nebraska state Sen. Murante introduces new voter ID bills - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska state Sen. Murante introduces new voter ID bills

Posted:
A Nebraska state lawmaker has delivered on his promise to introduce new voter identification bills A Nebraska state lawmaker has delivered on his promise to introduce new voter identification bills
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska state lawmaker has delivered on his promise to introduce new voter identification bills.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna submitted three measures Wednesday he said were needed to address potential voter fraud. Critics have blasted such measures as an effort to disenfranchise Democratic-leaning voters.

One measure would require officials to check voter records for dead people and confirm the citizenship status of all registered voters. Another would permit the use of electronic books that poll workers could use to identify voters. The third would require voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls.

Murante says 97 percent of registered voters have a form of identification that qualifies, and those who don't could get one from the secretary of state's office. Murante is a Republican candidate for state treasurer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.