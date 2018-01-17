Russian village temperatures fall to 80-degrees below zero - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Temperatures have dipped well below zero in Siouxland several times this month, but that's chump change compared to this place.

In a village in eastern Siberia, temperatures fell to 80 degrees below zero this week.

500 people live in this Russian village that has the reputation of being the coldest permanently occupied human settlement on Earth.

Frostbite is a constant danger, and unless cars are kept running even when not being used their batteries die at the low temperatures.

Five years ago, the village in the remote outpost of Siberia recorded an all-time low of minus-97 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Only Antarctica has recorded lower official temperatures.

