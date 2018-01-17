Former Sioux City teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Sioux City teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

A former Sioux City teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kyle Ewinger was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced March 28.

According to court records, Ewinger sexually assaulted the then 9-year old in Sioux City and Omaha from 2012 to 2013. 

Ewinger was a teacher elementary school teacher in Sioux City from 2 0 to 2011, and served as the head football coach at West High. 

He resigned from the district in 2012.

Ewinger is also accused of sexually assaulting a minor while as a a teacher in the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District.

He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in Osceola County District Court.

Ewinger was fired from the district after he was found sleeping next to a boy on an air mattress in a classroom. 

A criminal complaint says the boy reported Ewinger had performed a sex act on him.

Ewinger's trial in Osceola County District Court is set for April 10. 

