Warming trend to continue for two more days

The warm-up that many of us have been waiting for began very nicely today with most of our highs getting into the 30s.

We're going to keep the warming trend going for two more days. With plenty of sunshine, highs on Thursday will reach the upper 40s with 50s likely for many of us on Friday.

More clouds start to move in on Saturday and temperatures will come down by about 10 degrees leaving highs in the 40s.

Big changes are looking likely to begin on Sunday as a storm system moves into the Midwest.

That system will bring us good chances of accumulating snow which could mix with some rain during the Sunday.

The snow could continue into Sunday night and part of Monday as well and wind is expected to come along with this system as well.

It's still too early to start talking how much snow is going to be falling in the KTIV viewing area but you'll want to keep a close eye on this system as it has a good chance of impacting your travel plans to start off next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking quieter but it will also be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s.