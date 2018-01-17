Flu on the rise in Siouxland

On Friday new data will be released with the latest flu information for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Right now health officials say the number of flu cases has increased in Siouxland.

Officials with Siouxland District Health say they are seeing a spike in people with Influenza A and B.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headaches, body aches and feeling tired.

Officials say the flu can become very serious for elderly and small children.

"They are the ones that are most likely to have some of the serious consequences of influenza. We've had people die in Iowa because of Influenza, we've had a lot of hospitalizations, things like that," says Tyler Brock, Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health.

Brock recommends going to your doctor if you feel any symptoms so you can be placed on antiviral medication.

And, schools in Siouxland are seeing cases of the flu.

Health officials say there are a few things parents can do to stop the spread of the flu.

They recommend keeping your child at home if they start to show any symptoms.

Officials also say make sure your children are eating healthy and disinfect things like toys or any other items they regularly touch.

Schools say they've seen an increase in the number of students out sick.

"We've had some parents report cases of influenza. They have been Influenza A cases for the most part, probably typical from what we see most years. We had a few cases early in November, then we didn't see a lot and now we've seen a few more cases reported since students have returned in January," says Julie Thiele, Head Nurse for Sioux City Community Schools.

Health officials say teaching children to wash their hands regularly can keep the flu at bay.

And preventing the spread of flu during winter months may be easier said than done but there are ways you can protect yourself.

Health officials remind folks to get their flu shot if they haven't already.

They say it's not too late and having the shot can minimize your suffering if you do catch the flu.

They also remind people to cover up their coughs and sneezes to prevent the spread of germs.

"Good hand hygiene, make sure you're washing your hands diligently, make sure that you're sanitizing highly used things like telephones, your cell phones, different things like that. Staying away from people who have the flue, if you can't help but be around them make sure you're trying to keep your distance a little bit," says Kristen Beal, Infection Preventionist.

Officials say if you do have the flu, wait at least 24 hours after it's gone before returning to work or school.