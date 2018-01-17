Schultz reflects on 40 years at Briar Cliff

No one has been involved with the Briar Cliff basketball program longer than Ron Schultz. As a player and a coach, Schultz will be honored this weekend for his 40th year with the Chargers. He has been there since the beginning.

Schultz actually scored the first points in Briar Cliff history, with a shot in 1967 and his number-12 was retired. He would score over 13-hundred points in his college career, a school record at the time.

Schultz has been a Briar Cliff assistant for 36 years for Ray Nacke, Todd Barry, Nic Nelson and now, new coach Mark Svagera. He's enjoyed every second of it, since those first two points over 50 years ago.

"Forty years is a big number. It doesn't seem like it's been forty years to me," said Schultz. "But it's been a very good experience from start to finish for me and I still enjoy doing it to this day."

"He's very even-keeled where I get a little crazy at times," said Briar Cliff head coach Mark Svagera. "He kind of keeps things in perspective. He's seen so many different things that can happen in a basketball game. Not much surprises him anymore and it's kind of nice to have that rock on the sideline that's not going to be rattled."

Schultz was inducted into the Charger Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. In 1999, he became the head girls coach at Bishop Heelan. He returned to his roots at Briar Cliff, and says coaching keeps him young.

"I was here at the beginning of the program when we were brand spanking new," said Schultz. "When I first came here we didn't have any upperclassmen to show us the way. We kind of had to learn on the job training. Watching the players hand the tradition down from one group to the next, it's been one of those things that you just become attached to."

Schultz will be honored before the Chargers game with 10th-ranked Northwestern on Saturday at 4 o'clock.