Sioux City East tabs Webb as new head football coach

Brian Webb is being recommended to be the new head football coach at Sioux City East. Webb has spent the past six years (2012-2018) as head football coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. In his first season, Jefferson broke the state’s longest losing streak. During his tenure Jefferson High School had five all-state player selections, broke six offensive team records, had it’s first winning season since 2000, won it’s first playoff game since 1992, and took the J-Hawks to back-to-back state playoff appearances, the first time since 1979.

Webb spent two seasons (2010-2012) as head football coach at Kuemper Catholic where he was 18-4 in two seasons. He led Kuemper to an unbeaten Class 2A District 2 championship and 10-2 record losing to Spirit Lake in the State Quarter-finals. He was named District Coach of the Year in 2011.

Prior to Kuemper, Webb was an assistant football coach at West Des Moines Valley (2008-2010). In 2008 the Tigers were 4A state champions and first team in 4A to finish 14-0. Valley finished ranked in the top #40 in the country according to USA Today.

Previous to Valley High School, Coach Webb spent three years in Spencer (2005-2008), where in his second year as an assistant Spencer made the class 3-Aplayoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Prior to Spencer, Webb spent two years at St. Cloud State University (2003-2005) where he coached the running backs and punters. At St. Cloud State Webb coached two-time Harlan Hill candidate (NCAAII Heisman equivalent) and an All American running back Matt Birkel, and All-Conference punter Scott Dirkes. As a senior in 2005, Birkel became the school’s all-time leading rusher. In 2003, Dirkes set a new school record for average yards per punt and the longest punt in school history. In 2004 St. Cloud State made the Division II playoffs losing to North Dakota in double-overtime.

Webb was an assistant at Dike-New Hartford for three years (2000-2003), under current Dowling Head Coach Tom Wilson. During those years, the Wolverines were the 2001 class 2-A State Runner-Up and 2002 class 1-A State Runner-Up.

Prior to Dike New-Hartford, Webb spent one year as a volunteer coach at his alma mater Cedar Falls High School (1998).

During his coaching career Webb has coached at nearly every level in Iowa, 1-A, 2-A, 3-A, 4-A, and collegiately. Webb has spent time at every level off football, middle school, freshman, sophomores, varsity, and college. Webb has also spent seven years coaching middle school wrestling at three different schools.