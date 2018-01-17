Cherokee Planetarium unveils state of the art upgrades

Back in 1951, Cherokee, Iowa opened the first planetarium in the state. This Saturday, after two years of fundraising and remodeling, it will open the doors on it's new state of the art facility.

The Sanford Museum and Planetarium will resume normal operations on January 20.

Some of the features include an Ice Age exhibit, a space photography display from a nearby Iowa artist, and a new computerized planetarium projector.

The new system allows visitors a chance to see aspects of the human body, features of earth, and the beauty of space in a 3D diaramic planetarium.

"This is a treasure, and it was a gift given to us by the Sanfords." Says Director Linda Burkhart "It was stipulated that everything that we do has to be free and open to the public. So it truly is a gift to the people of Northwest, Iowa."

The old Spitz projection system was built for this type of facility with design suggestions from Albert Einstein.

Tours of the upgrades will begin this Saturday at noon.