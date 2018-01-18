Boil advisory issued for a limited area on Sioux City's west sid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boil advisory issued for a limited area on Sioux City's west side

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Sioux City's west side.

The limited areas affected include Cassleman Street from West 19th to West 32nd going west to Normandy Street.

Also included is the 4100 block of Fieldcrest Drive, California Avenue, Kellogg Street, Wadsworth Road, extending north to Bennington Road.

The boil advisory is just for this limited area. 

Officials say there was a water main break in the system and it lost pressure for a period of time Wednesday night.

Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it's recommended that the water is boiled before using for drinking or cooking.

The system has been repaired and bacteria samples will be collected

