School canceled at West Middle and West High Schools after water main break

Classes are canceled Thursday at Sioux City West Middle and West High School.

It's because of a water main break that has prompted a boil order for part of Sioux City's west side this morning.

The affected area includes Cassleman Street from West 19th to West 32nd going west to Normandy Street.

That includes the 4100 block of Fieldcrest Drive, California Avenue, Kellogg Street, Wadsworth Road - and extending north to Bennington Road.

The broken main has been repaired, but water should be boiled before using for drinking or cooking until further notice.