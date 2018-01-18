Investigation finds no conflict in Yankton, SD hog farm votes

An investigation has found that three commissioners didn't violate South Dakota's conflict of interest statute by approving several hog operations in a southeastern county.

The Yankton County commissioners themselves asked for the probe following accusations by hog farm opponents.

Yankton County States Attorney Rob Klimisch announced Tuesday that Commissioners Todd Woods, Raymon Epp and Don Kettering didn't have a financial interest or benefit in their votes on hog confinement conditional use permits and variance requests.

Klimisch said all three commissioners complied with his requests for information regarding employment history and organizational involvement.

He said the attorney general's office also did not find any cause for concern regarding a direct financial interest.