Threat of government shutdown continues to loom in Washington

In Washington, a vote is happening this afternoon to extend the budget again to avoid a government shutdown. And lawmakers will introduce a compromise to avoid it.

Neither is expected to reach the president's desk, leaving lawmakers scrambling to keep the government running, with less than 48 hours to go.

Frustration setting in on Capitol Hill, as Senator Bernie Sanders says, "The situation is so absurd."

And Senator Joe Manchin says, "To punish 300 million plus people it's just ridiculous for our dysfunction here."

Frustration and reality. As Senator Lindsey Graham said, "For a Republican to believe that we are going to get all of the defense funding that we desperately want and need, and we will deal with dreamers later, how naive can you be."

A budget, held up by differences over DACA, protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

Outrage, growing from both protesters and officials with a government shutdown looming.

Representative Mark Meadows said, "I can tell ya - no one in our caucus wants a shut down"

And President Donald Trump hasn't said what is the deal he would sign.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated, "As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels."

When asked if there would be any DACA deal he would sign the president said, "We're working on it. we're working on it

Time is running out, as Senator Dick Durbin said,"There is a sense of urgency. We can't put this off."

At this point, there are options that House Speaker Paul Ryan has pointed out that good faith negotiations are underway, but no answers besides that.

And no idea exactly where the votes are. The House Speaker admitted that they haven't even counted them yet.