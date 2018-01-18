More sunshine and mild conditions for Thursday

More warming in on tap for the KTIV Viewing Area as high pressure keeps its grasp over the Upper Midwest. Southerly flow will be pumping in more mild conditions for our Thursday with highs climbing much above average. Temperatures will be in the 40s with some SW neighborhoods potentially in the 50s. More sunshine will be seen as well and that leads us right into our Friday where a little more cloud cover could be seen. A cold front will track through which will start a cool-down, but we're still expecting mostly sunny skies. Out ahead of it, temps will be even warmer, surging into the 50s across Siouxland. Highs fall back into the 40s Saturday with the 30s expected to return by Sunday. Big changes then begin to take shape by Sunday as a storm system moves into the Plains.

It looks to develop quite quickly and strengthen as it moves through the region. The likelihood for accumulating snow is becoming higher with the moisture possibly lingering into Monday night. Warmer air will try to get wrapped into the storm at the onset which could cause some rain to mix in at times on Sunday. Colder air then works in with snow expected to be the primary form of precip. into Monday night. Continue to monitor us for the latest! Higher pressure then builds in behind this front with quiet conditions in store heading into the middle of next week with highs into the 20s and 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer