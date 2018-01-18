School superintendent gets probation for drunken driving - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

School superintendent gets probation for drunken driving

Posted:
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

A northwest Iowa school superintendent has been given six months of probation after pleading guilty to drunken driving.
   
Court records say 58-year-old Rod Earleywine also was given a deferred judgment at his Dickinson County sentencing last month. Under a deferred judgment, records of his conviction will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.
   
Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake. The records say Earleywine's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit in two tests.
   
The president of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District board has declined to comment about the case. On Thursday the district website still listed Earleywine as superintendent.

