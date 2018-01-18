Authorities: Officers shoot driver whose vehicle hit officer

Authorities say officers have fatally shot a driver whose vehicle struck an officer in northeast Iowa.



The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says officers were sent Wednesday night to a Floyd truck stop to check reports about a man pointing a gun at his head.



He left on U.S. Highway 218 before they arrived, but a Nashua officer soon stopped a speeding vehicle on the highway.



The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the driver got out and held a gun to his head.



He got back in during 40 minutes of negotiation with officers and fired a shot.



The Sheriff's Office says the man wasn't injured and says he drove forward, injuring the officer when other officers tried to detain him.



The Sheriff's Office says that's when two officers fired.



The names of those involved haven't been released.