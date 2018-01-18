Parents of captive children in court

The parents of 13 malnourished children, some who police say, were chained to their beds, will be in court Thursday.

The Perris, California couple will be in Riverside County Court today to answer charges of suspicion of torture and child endangerment.

Fifty-six-year-old David Turpin and his 49-year-old wife, Louise Turpin are being held on $9 million bail, each.

They were arrested Monday when one of their daughters escaped through a window and called 911 on a deactivated cell phone that she found in the house.

The children range in ages of two to 29 are hospitalized.



