Americans received 30 billion robocalls last year

A new report shows that Americans received more robocalls than ever last year.

In 2017, Americans were hammered by more than 30 billion unwanted robocalls breaking the record set in 2016.

That's about 967 calls every second adding up to well over 100 robocalls for every adult in the U.S.

Despite new federal regulations these calls continue to grow and were the top consumer complaint, with almost five million reports of illegal robocalls to the federal trade commission last year.

To file a complaint or report a "Do Not Call" violation, visit ftc.gov.