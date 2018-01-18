Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long urges Iowans to get healthy t - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long urges Iowans to get healthy today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Chuck Long, former quarterback for the University of Iowa, stopped by KTIV to share information about the Live Healthy Iowa 10 Week Wellness Challenge.

Long, the CEO and Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation, said it's a wellness challenge that urges Iowans to get healthy today.

The challenge starts January 22 and runs through March 30.

You are encouraged to sign up as a team and you can find out more information here

