East High School to unveil 'Wall of Honor'

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

East High School is honoring the lives of alumni that have died while serving in war. 

Thursday night, JROTC students will unveil the new 'Wall of Honor.'

Students will have a ceremony to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 

The wall has the names of 76 East High School Graduates that died in wars ranging from World War II all the way to the Iraq War. 

It's a project that's been in the works for nearly a decade. 

The school has been working to find the names of alumni who died while serving.

 "I think it brings a sense of pride in remembering those people that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for our freedom," says East High School Principal Richard Todd

The school is still looking for information on any alum that died while serving to feature on the wall. 

Thursday night's ceremony kick's off at East High School at 7:30. 

