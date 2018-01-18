Woman gets probation for using counterfeit cash at casino - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman gets probation for using counterfeit cash at casino

SIOUX CITY (AP) -

A woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at a Sioux City casino has been given two years of probation.

Court records say 28-year-old Jackelen Hartsock, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty Tuesday to forgery after prosecutors dropped a theft charge as part of a plea agreement. She also was given a five-year suspended prison term.

Police say Hartsock, 29-year-old Brittany Derby and 27-year-old Kurt Jones made several cash transactions Aug. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Police say the bills were later found to be counterfeit.

The records say Jones has pleaded not guilty to forgery and is scheduled to begin trial Tuesday. A Feb. 28 hearing is scheduled regarding a plea deal pending for the 29-year-old Derby.

