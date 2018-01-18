15-year-old boy arrested after police say he threatened to harm students

The Storm Lake Police said officers were called to the Storm Lake High School regarding a student that had reportedly made a threat to harm students in the school Thursday morning.

Officers arrived and were told a 15-year-old boy from Storm Lake had left a threatening note inside the school.

Officers took the note as evidence and the student into custody for questioning.

Thursday afternoon, police arrested the teen and charged him with threats of terrorism, a Class D Felony.

The student was referred to juvenile court and released to a guardian.

The police were assisted by the Storm Lake High School administration.

Storm Lake Community Superintendent Dr. Carl Turner said the student has been suspended and school was held as normal today.