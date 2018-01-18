Congress scrambles to avoid shutdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Congress scrambles to avoid shutdown

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Congress has until Friday to strike a deal to avoid a government shutdown, and deep divisions remain.

How could a government shutdown affect you? CNBC has more information here. 

Democrats are standing firm on their demand for a deal on DACA, the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

"Democrats aren't going to blink," says Illinois' Rep. Luis Gutierrez.  "We're standing by our values!"  

President Trump, meanwhile, has thrown a wrench into his own party's attempt to secure Democratic votes by offering a six-year extension of CHIP, the children's healthcare insurance program.

Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday "CHIP should be part of a long-term solution, not a 30 Day, or short-term, extension!".

The president also warned that national security could be put at risk by a government shutdown if a deal isn't reached and that Democrats will be blamed.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2DrSF88

