Two people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident near Allen, NE

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
ALLEN, Nebraska (KTIV) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident near Allen, Nebraska, on Wednesday night. 

The accident happened four miles south of Allen on Highway 9 shortly after 6 p.m.

The Dixon County Sheriff's office says a northbound pickup crossed the center line, hitting a southbound vehicle. 

The two people inside the southbound vehicle were taken to Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska for treatment. 

None of the three people in the pickup, including two juveniles, were hurt.

The sheriff's office says the driver was arrested on several charges, including DUI, child abuse for placing the juveniles in a situation that endangered them, and a child restraint violation. 

