How a government shutdown would affect Siouxlanders

The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency that does not receive tax dollars to operate.

It is funded through the sale of stamps and other products and services.

What about Social Security Benefits?

Social Security is a mandatory program that will continue even if Congress fails to pass a spending bill.

Now your tax refund, could be delayed.

However, the IRS will continue collecting taxes, so a shutdown won't get you off the hook for paying what you owe.

If you plan on traveling via plane soon- don't fret.

Airports would remain open and air traffic controllers and Transportation Safety Administration security officials would remain on the job.

When it comes to Medicare-

The processing of Medicare claims is deemed "essential," and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid says that there should be no disruption in the processing and payment of Medicare claims.

The president says it's up to democrats to provide enough votes to pass a government funding bill before the Friday midnight deadline.

This isn't the first time that the Government faced a possibility of a shutdown-

There have a total of 18 government shutdowns- the first one in 1976 under President Gerald Ford.

The longest government shutdown in U-S history in late 1995- lasting three weeks.

The most recent government shutdown began on Oct. 1, 2013- which lasted 16 days.

The most government shutdowns during one presidency was under Ronald Reagan- with a total of 8.

