New Iowa girls basketball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
There are 13 Siouxland teams in the new IGHSAU basketball rankings.

2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
1     Springville     14-2     1
2     Central Decatur     15-0     2
3     North Mahaska     15-0     3
4     Newell-Fonda     14-0     4
5     West Hancock     13-1     5
6     Kingsley-Pierson     13-2     6
7     AGWSR     12-1     7
8     Exira-EHK     12-1     8
9     Montezuma     13-2     9
10     Kee     13-1     10
11     Janesville     12-1     11
12     Bishop Garrigan     10-4     12
13     Seymour     15-0     13
14     Boyer Valley     13-1     14
15     Colo-Nesco     12-2     NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (15)

Class 2A
1     North Linn     16-0     1
2     Treynor     13-0     2
3     Panorama     15-1     5
4     Western Christian     11-2     3
5     Logan-Magnolia     12-2     4
6     Cascade     13-3     6
7     Iowa City Regina     10-3     8
8     Grundy Center     12-1     10
9     North Union     13-0     11
10     Bellevue     11-4     9
11     Dike-New Hartford     13-2     13
12     West Sioux     12-2     7
13     Pekin     15-1     NR
14     IKM-Manning     10-3     NR
15     Mediapolis     12-2     12
Dropped Out: Maquoketa Valley (14), Sigourney (15)

Class 3A
1     Crestwood     13-0     1
2     Sioux Center     12-2     2
3     Clear Lake     13-1     3
4     Cherokee     13-1     4
5     Osage     15-0     5
6     Nevada     13-1     6
7     Davenport Assumption     9-5     7
8     Roland-Story     13-2     8
9     South Central Calhoun     15-0     12
10     Monticello     11-4     15
11     Camanche     11-4     11
12     Forest City     11-3     13
13     Kuemper Catholic     10-3     9
14     West Marshall     11-3     14
15     North Polk     11-3     10
Dropped Out: None

Class 4A
1     Marion     14-0     1
2     Lewis Central     14-0     2
3     Grinnell     13-1     3
4     North Scott     12-2     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     13-2     5
6     Boone     13-1     6
7     Mason City     8-7     7
8     Le Mars     12-2     8
9     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     9-4     10
10     Cedar Rapids Xavier     8-7     12
11     Fairfield     10-3     11
12     Denison-Schleswig     10-4     13
13     Dallas Center-Grimes     8-5     15
14     Pella     10-4     9
15     Waverly-Shell Rock     10-4     NR
Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14)

Class 5A
1     Iowa City High     13-0     1
2     Cedar Falls     13-1     2
3     Iowa City West     10-3     3
4     Pleasant Valley     14-0     4
5     Dowling Catholic     13-1     5
6     Johnston     13-1     6
7     Southeast Polk     12-2     8
8     Ankeny Centennial     11-3     9
9     Waukee     11-2     7
10     Cedar Rapids Prairie     9-4     10
11     Indianola     10-3     11
12     Cedar Rapids Washington     7-5     14
13     Bettendorf     10-3     15
14     Ankeny     7-7     NR
15     West Des Moines Valley     7-8     12
Dropped Out: Ames (13)

