New Iowa girls basketball rankings released

There are 13 Siouxland teams in the new IGHSAU basketball rankings.
2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
1 Springville 14-2 1
2 Central Decatur 15-0 2
3 North Mahaska 15-0 3
4 Newell-Fonda 14-0 4
5 West Hancock 13-1 5
6 Kingsley-Pierson 13-2 6
7 AGWSR 12-1 7
8 Exira-EHK 12-1 8
9 Montezuma 13-2 9
10 Kee 13-1 10
11 Janesville 12-1 11
12 Bishop Garrigan 10-4 12
13 Seymour 15-0 13
14 Boyer Valley 13-1 14
15 Colo-Nesco 12-2 NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (15)
Class 2A
1 North Linn 16-0 1
2 Treynor 13-0 2
3 Panorama 15-1 5
4 Western Christian 11-2 3
5 Logan-Magnolia 12-2 4
6 Cascade 13-3 6
7 Iowa City Regina 10-3 8
8 Grundy Center 12-1 10
9 North Union 13-0 11
10 Bellevue 11-4 9
11 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 13
12 West Sioux 12-2 7
13 Pekin 15-1 NR
14 IKM-Manning 10-3 NR
15 Mediapolis 12-2 12
Dropped Out: Maquoketa Valley (14), Sigourney (15)
Class 3A
1 Crestwood 13-0 1
2 Sioux Center 12-2 2
3 Clear Lake 13-1 3
4 Cherokee 13-1 4
5 Osage 15-0 5
6 Nevada 13-1 6
7 Davenport Assumption 9-5 7
8 Roland-Story 13-2 8
9 South Central Calhoun 15-0 12
10 Monticello 11-4 15
11 Camanche 11-4 11
12 Forest City 11-3 13
13 Kuemper Catholic 10-3 9
14 West Marshall 11-3 14
15 North Polk 11-3 10
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
1 Marion 14-0 1
2 Lewis Central 14-0 2
3 Grinnell 13-1 3
4 North Scott 12-2 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 13-2 5
6 Boone 13-1 6
7 Mason City 8-7 7
8 Le Mars 12-2 8
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-4 10
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-7 12
11 Fairfield 10-3 11
12 Denison-Schleswig 10-4 13
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-5 15
14 Pella 10-4 9
15 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14)
Class 5A
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Cedar Falls 13-1 2
3 Iowa City West 10-3 3
4 Pleasant Valley 14-0 4
5 Dowling Catholic 13-1 5
6 Johnston 13-1 6
7 Southeast Polk 12-2 8
8 Ankeny Centennial 11-3 9
9 Waukee 11-2 7
10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-4 10
11 Indianola 10-3 11
12 Cedar Rapids Washington 7-5 14
13 Bettendorf 10-3 15
14 Ankeny 7-7 NR
15 West Des Moines Valley 7-8 12
Dropped Out: Ames (13)