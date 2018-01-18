SCPD: "Missing Iowa woman may be on her way to Sioux City" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The family of 20-year-old Shyann Marie Grover has offered a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to her safe return.

Thursday, the Sioux City Police Department posted on its Facebook account that the missing Iowa woman may be on her way to Sioux City. 

SCPD said they were made aware by the Ankeny police department that Grover may be seeking transportation to Sioux City. 

The report describes Grover 5', 160 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a mild speech impediment. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a white coat and carrying a purple and pink colored bag. 

They say she was last seen near the Ankeny DMACC at 2600 S Ankeny Blvd around 7 a.m., Wednesday. 

Police ask anyone with further information on Grover's whereabouts to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (515) 286-3333 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400 or 800-452-1111. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com. 

