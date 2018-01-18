Friday looking warm, big changes late in the weekend

Even some clouds rolling in during the day couldn't stop some very nice warming that spread through the area with many of us getting into the 40s.

It's still looking like tomorrow is going to be the warmest day of this mild stretch when central and western Siouxland will likely get into the 50s with decreasing clouds.

Clouds move back in during the day on Saturday with highs still above average in the 40s.

Bigger changes could start arriving Saturday night when some freezing drizzle could develop in the area.

That freezing drizzle could turn back into just drizzle as the morning goes along Sunday and temperatures go back above 32 degrees.

Then by later on Sunday, colder air will start moving back in and the drizzle could start to turn into snow.

Snow will likely become heaviest Sunday night into Monday and that's also when the wind is going to be coming us that could create potential blizzard-like conditions, especially in northwestern Siouxland where the snow will probably be heaviest although we're still a bit too early to talk accurately about specifics.

Accumulations will likely be lightest in the southeastern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Stay tuned to forecast as we get into the weekend as the exact track that this storm will end up taking will become more clear allowing us to better predict the outcome of this storm.

The system will wind down by Monday night leaving us with dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s.