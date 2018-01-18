Briar Cliff & Morningside men now tied for GPAC lead

Briar Cliff is tied with Morningside for the lead in the GPAC.

The Briar Cliff men are the highest ranked basketball team in the GPAC. The Chargers are fourth in the latest NAIA Division II poll, and have been in first place all season. Now, BCU has company at the top.

The Chargers were upset in Hastings last night, losing by 24 to the unranked Broncos. That snapped an eight-game winning streak for BCU.

Briar Cliff is now 8-2 in the conference, tied for first place with Morningside, who beat Mount Marty last night. First year coach Mark Svagera has three new starters in his lineup and they've responded with 19 wins in 22 games.

"Well, I like where we're at," said Svagera. "Our guys have done a really, really good job of being resilient, fighting through. Winning on the road, winning at home, winning ugly, winning pretty, just finding a way to get it done a lot of nights. That's a testament to the guy's hard work."

Briar Cliff will host 10th-ranked Northwestern on Saturday at 4 o'clock. Assistant coach Ron Schultz will be honored for his 40 years at BC, before the game.