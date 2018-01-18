Virginia boy killed in sledding accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Virginia boy killed in sledding accident

Virginia State Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after his sled crossed a roadway and slid underneath a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the child died Thursday at a hospital in Martinsville.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. In the community of Axton in south central Virginia, about 10 miles from the North Carolina border.

Geller says the car's driver, a 73-year-old man, immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

He wasn't injured, and no charges will be filed.

The area got several inches of snow this week from a slow-moving winter storm.

