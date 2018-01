An Iowa family is shocked to find a wild owl in their mailbox, shivering, looking for warmth.

Not long ago, Autumn Rollison and her family found a screech owl shivering in their mailbox.

It stayed their for a few days but the family kept worrying about it in the sub-zero temperatures.

Rollinson called a friend at Buchanan County Conservation. Soon, an owl shelter was dropped off in the family's back yard.

Now, the owl has new warm home.