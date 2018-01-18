New database helps inmates transition back into society

Every year, five to six thousand inmates are released from Iowa prisons and back into society.

A new database is now available statewide to help former inmates find the resources they need to be successful.

A non-profit organization, called "inside out re-entry", focuses on helping former prisoners make the transition into society.

Former inmates work with the department of corrections to come up with a list of resources. Resources from substance abuse treatment to free clothing are then organized by location.

The database currently includes an estimated 200 re-entry resources available across the state.

The department of corrections currently offers some resources but there are some gaps in their services. Nonprofits like "inside out" help fill and increase the overall success rate.