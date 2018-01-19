Man stabbed in suspected carjacking in Sioux City

Sioux City Police are investigating a suspected carjacking that happened after six o'clock Thursday night.

Authorities said a 25-year-old man claimed he was driving his car at 6th and Court Street when the other three people in the car attacked him.

During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was then thrown from the car and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspects are known to the victim and their identities are not being released at this time.

The victim's car is a green 2000 Buick Regal with South Dakota plate 7C4374.

If you have any information you're asked to call Sioux City Police at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.