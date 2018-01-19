Mild Friday...Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday

**Winter Storm Watch for parts of Siouxland(including Sioux City) from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning**

Our mild stretch is continuing as we step into our Friday with the warmest air of the next 7-days arriving this afternoon. Highs will be climbing into the 40s and 50s across Siouxland, making it feel more like early Spring so make sure you enjoy it. A cold front then tracks in later on tonight and this will start the cooling trend. Temperatures will be falling back into the 40s tomorrow and 30s by Sunday. Even bigger changes arrive by Sunday as a system develops across the Plains. Precipitation will likely be starting as some freezing drizzle and then as temps rise, we may see a changeover to plain rain for a time. Colder air begins to work in later on in the day turning the moisture back over to snow which will fall heavy at times, especially late Sunday night into Monday.

The wind is going to be blowing strong, with gusts near 40 mph that could create potential blizzard-like conditions, especially in northwestern Siouxland where the snow will probably be heaviest. Accumulations will likely be lightest in the southeastern parts of the KTIV viewing area where more rain will likely fall. Neighborhoods across NW Siouxland could see 8-12" with central Siouxland in that 6-10" range, with much less the farther SE you travel. SE towns may only see 2-6". Stay tuned to the forecast as we get into the weekend as the exact track that this storm will end up taking will become more clear allowing us to better predict the outcome of this storm. The system will wind down by Monday night leaving us with dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s and 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer