Grocery store celebrates Vikings trip to the NFC Championship with a special purple beer

The Vikings are off to the NFC Championship game and the Hy-Vee on Louise and 49th is giving you a unique way to celebrate.



Employees at the Wine and Spirits decided to add purple dye to Grain Belt beer.

It is all just for show and for color, as the dye has no flavor to it.

You may have heard the Minnesota Vikings signature chant, which is "Skol", meaning "cheers!"

This chant is made all the better by this purple beer.

Tracy Lambert of Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits said they have gotten great support for the beer on social media.

Tracy Lambert, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits said, "Got quite a few people that are talking about it on Facebook sharing it with other friends and stuff everybody seems to be pretty excited."



If you want to get yourself a growler of this purple beer, you'll have to do it fast.

They have gone through a 16-gallon keg already, and have a few more of them left.

Employees believe the beer will be gone by Saturday.