Teen receives prosthetic legs

Dakarai Moore took some very important steps at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago. Steps that this athletic 13-year-old has been waiting to make for nearly two years.

Moore as he received his new leg he said, "Sometimes I think how and why because it is still unanswered."



Back in 2016, Moore lost both of his legs when the Detroit native somehow contracted a flesh-eating disease.

Charmaine Norman who is Moore's mom,"It was just like our hearts dropped, we didn't expect that this was going on."

Dr. Lee Alkureishi who works with Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago, Illinois said, "He had a really rough hospital course initially. He had essentially a llife-threatening illness."

Before the loss of his legs, Moore played lots of sports.

And while undergoing numerous surgeries, he and his family discovered Shriners.

And they helped fit him with his first leg last September.

And now the internationally known hospital has created and fitted him with his second leg which allowed him to walk once again.

But before he goes to play sports, he wants to do something else.

Moore said, "Go upstairs. Like going upstairs and maintaining my balance. And that's the main focus right now."

Liz May, a pediatric occupational therapist from the hospital said, "I think that Dakarai is going to accomplish whatever goals he sets up for himself. I don't think he is going to have any limitations."

Norman said,"I'm happy for him...really happy."



Moore will now head back to Detroit where he will continue physical therapy.