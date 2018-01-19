Senate scrambles as shutdown looms

A bitterly-divided Congress is hurtling toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down over demands by Democrats for a solution on politically fraught legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.

The deadline for Congress to come up with a budget compromise is midnight Friday and based on what's happened in Washington in the last 24 hours, there's a very real possibility of a government shutdown.

The House of Representatives passed a one-month budget extension that's expected to come to a screeching halt in the Senate.

Democrats are pushing for protection of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children who'll lose their legal status if President Trump cancels the Obama-era DACA program.

Republicans, meanwhile, say they have no idea what President Trump is willing to accept.

He told workers in Pennsylvania the gridlock is really about a booming economy.

"The Democrats want to see a shutdown to get off this subject because this subject is not working for them," the president said.

Also in the mix: children's health insurance, that must be renewed so millions don't lose coverage.

