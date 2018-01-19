Lost brothers reunited

Social media is all about connecting people and this summer, Facebook helped a Sioux Falls man connect with a brother he'd never met.

"All I really had was a birth date that was it."

Stewart Oaks has always known he had a younger brother, "Not knowing where or how or anything like that."

But it took decades for him to consider looking.

Oaks says, "My biggest fear at the time was that he wouldn't want to have anything to do with me."

But after 63 years of wondering, they said, "Why don't you just do this dad."

His family finally convinced him to start a search.

Oak said that his daughter came up with the idea, "let's make a poster, and just put it out there on Facebook and see what happens."

Within 48 hours his picture was shared by more than 6 thousand people.

"When I first saw it, it didn't have his eyes, it had it from like his mouth down, and I looked at that, and I said, I see that every morning in the mirror when I get ready for work...laughter." His brother said

A look alike brother Mark Payne always knew was somewhere in the world.

"Miles apart states apart, continents apart, I really didn't know, but I would never have imagined that we were both here in Sioux Falls this whole time," Payne said.

A search that began around the world ended in their hometown.

"Almost our entire lives, we were probably no more than 2 miles away from each other, the whole time."

Big brother Stewart went to Washington high school while little brother mark graduated at O'Gorman just six years later.

"We both ran track, he loves basketball, I played basketball, we both high jumped in high school," Payne said.

Even crazier - both of their dads worked at the Sioux Falls VA hospital.

"They had to have known each other, just don't think they ever would have had the discussion or anything like that." Oak said

After high school, each brother settled in Sioux Falls to raise their own families.

Payne said, "Enjoying getting to know each other, and our families together."

And after meeting for the first time this summer.

"He talks with his hands just like you do, stay out of his way," Oaks said.

Payne said, "My wife and they were just laughing like crazy and said if you don't think that's your brother you're crazy because you're doing the same thing."

They found out that despite the missed decades...it's easy to tell the connection between these long lost brothers.

They realized that when they talk on the phone they sound like each other.

"Biologically there are somethings you can't change, no kidding," Payne said.