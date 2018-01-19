Patrol says driver killed in collision near Norfolk - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Patrol says driver killed in collision near Norfolk

Posted:
Authorities say a Norfolk man has been killed in a collision Authorities say a Norfolk man has been killed in a collision
NORFOLK, NE (AP) -

Authorities say a Norfolk man has been killed in a collision.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Norfolk. The Norfolk Daily News reports that 25-year-old Tyson Freeman was killed. Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Paul Hattan said Friday that the other driver, Kent Wilkie, of Wayne, was hospitalized.

Hattan says Wilkie was driving north and apparently didn't see Freeman's eastbound vehicle before the two collided at an intersection.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.