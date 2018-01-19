Iowa state lawmaker arrested on OWI and weapons charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa state lawmaker arrested on OWI and weapons charges

An Iowa state lawmaker has been charged with drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence An Iowa state lawmaker has been charged with drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A law enforcement official says a state legislator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence was in a vehicle that was weaving between lanes in the early morning hours.

Ames Police Sgt. Mike Arkovich says Rep. Chip Baltimore was cited for failure to maintain lanes after a traffic stop near Interstate 35 after 3:30 a.m. Friday. He faces charges of first offense operating while intoxicated and possession or carrying a firearm while under the influence.

The 51-year-old Baltimore, whose legal first name is Frances, recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.147 percent. The blood alcohol limit for drivers is 0.08 percent. Arkovich says a pistol was found under the driver's seat. He says Baltimore has a permit to carry, but it became void because of the high blood alcohol level.

Baltimore, a Republican, was released from jail Friday afternoon. A phone number listed to his home is not accepting messages.

