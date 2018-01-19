Filing deadline approaches for Iowans who lost money to scams th - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Filing deadline approaches for Iowans who lost money to scams through Western Union

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) -

Time is running out for Iowans who were scammed via Western Union and want to get a refund.

Last year, Western Union agreed to repay $586 million to customers nationwide who transferred money to the company, as part of a third party scam from 2004 to 2017.

Millions of that money is still owed to Iowans.

But they only have until February 12 to file a claim.

"It's really important for Iowans to get to know about this opportunity," said Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General. "These opportunities don't come around very often because once the money is gone through a transfer, a wire transfer like Western Union or a bank transfer, it's gone usually to a foreign country and it's very hard to get it back."

If you feel you are owed a refund, you can call the State of Iowa's Consumer Protection Division at 888-777-4590.

