Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers 2018 Condition of the State Address, in Siouxland

Iowa's first female Governor made her way to Siouxland Friday.

At the beginning of the month, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her first Condition of the State speech to lawmakers from across the Hawkeye State.

Friday, the 43rd governor of Iowa summarized that speech in just 10 minutes, and delivered it to local leaders.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce held the State of State Lunch, where Governor Reynolds and Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, spoke.

Reynolds says she's focused on a tax reform package, which reduces rates, and eliminates federal deductibility.

She wants workers in the Hawkeye state to keep more of their hard earned money.

"Because of an outdated provision in Iowa's tax code, Iowans will see a tax increase if we don't pass tax reform at the state level," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

The "condition of the state" wasn't just a first for Governor Reynolds.

It was a first for Acting lieutenant governor Gregg.

The Hawarden native stressed the importance of economic growth.

"One of the biggest barriers that we have to economic growth right now, is a need for a skilled workforce," said said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg (R) Iowa. "There are positions available with companies all across our state, and we just need to make sure that we are training Iowans to fill those positions."

The governor also spoke about a training program for doctors to identify and treat patients with mental health challenges.

Regarding the opioid crisis, she says, "there's more we need to do."

Republican Jacob Bossman was also at today's event alongside Siouxland leaders.

The republican says he's optimistic about what the governor can do for Siouxland at this year's session.

"I think that they definitely have a vision for moving Iowa forward, I agree with the approach that they're taking," said Rep. Elect Jacob Bossman, (R) District 6. "I think that the tax reform needs to be a priority for us, especially in this area."

The Governor also spoke about what happens when young people see, at an early age, the opportunities which exist in Iowa.

Sioux City Public School Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman says the school board has spoken with the Governor and Lt. Governor about their priorities.

The issue that tops their list?

The extension of the State Penny Sales tax for school infrastructure, or the "Save Law."

"We are a district that has very poor property values, and those property values are growing, and we celebrate that," said Sioux City Public School Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman. "But they're growing in part because we've been able to build new schools with this money that comes from this specific legislation."

For Iowa students, Reynolds will offer 54-million new dollars for education.

That amounts to a one-point-five percent increase in allowable growth.