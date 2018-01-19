Herb Irgens Wrestling Invitational returns to Ida Grove for 48th year

Over the course of 48 years, the Herb Irgens Invitational has put Western Iowa wrestling on the map. Twenty-five teams have flocked to Ida Grove, Iowa, for this year's Invitational. The two-day affair is the state's biggest non-postseason tournament.

The Herb Irgens started way back in 1970 and will celebrate its 50th edition in two years. OA-BCIG is the host team every year.



Besides sectionals and districts, this is the best chance the teams competing in the meet will have to get prepared for the state tournament.

"The opportunity to wrestle wrestlers from Don Bosco or Solon or other parts of the state, it's giving them that feel that these are the matches they'll see in Des Moines," said OABCIG head coach Randy Nieman. "Whether it's a litmus test of just a test to reaffirm that they have that belief that the championship is within their grasp."

Among the hundreds of athletes wrestling this weekend are at last three dozen wrestlers that are returning state qualifiers from last year in Des Moines.