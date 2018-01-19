Property owners fight Dickinson development project

Concerned Citizens of Dickinson County have filed a lawsuit against Dickinson County and the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors.

It challenges a decision to rezone 66 acres of agricultural land into residential housing units.

Some property owners oppose the plans for more than 420 units, with an estimated population of more than 1200, on land which is currently home to meadow, woodlands, and field crops

The lawsuit also challenges the county's attempt to leapfrog over hundreds of acres of land ripe for residential development, in order to retool meadows, woods, and farmland, which could have an adverse impact on the ecosystem.

