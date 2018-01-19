Badgerow building foreclosed

A historic building in downtown Sioux City could be up for sale after a federal judge grants a bank's request to foreclose on the 12 story structure.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's foreclosure on the Badgerow Building on January 11.

The Badgerow Building was built in 1933. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its art deco architecture style.

Minnesota-based Light-house Management Group has been overseeing the property during the case.

Sioux City Economic Development is hoping the building will attract buyers looking to create a downtown, mixed-use facility.

The bank can now sell the property through a sheriff's sale or the U.S. Marshals Service, but no steps have been taken to request the sale.

