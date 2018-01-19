Women's march event planned at Iowa capital building

Tomorrow in Des Moines, activists will be celebrating the first anniversary of 2017's historic women's march.

A demonstration is set to take place in front of the Iowa State capital from 12 pm to 2 pm. Organizers hope it will energize voters leading up to the 2018 elections

The focus of the event is to empower voters to support women's rights, human rights, and social and environmental justice.

A pre-march gathering is being held at the offices of Andy McGuire for Governor at 401 E. Court in Des Moines at 11 am.

