Women's march event planned at Iowa capital building - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Women's march event planned at Iowa capital building

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Tomorrow in Des Moines, activists will be celebrating the first anniversary of 2017's historic women's march. 

A demonstration is set to take place in front of the Iowa State capital from 12 pm to 2 pm. Organizers hope it will energize voters leading up to the 2018 elections

The focus of the event is to empower voters to support women's rights, human rights, and social and environmental justice. 

A pre-march gathering is being held at the offices of Andy McGuire for Governor at 401 E. Court in Des Moines at 11 am. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.