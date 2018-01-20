Boil water advisory lifted for Sioux City

Customers who experienced a loss of water in a portion of the City’s west side earlier this week are now able to safely consume the water supply.

The City notified residents through the media on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2018, that a main break had occurred in the distribution system causing a loss in pressure and resulting in a boil advisory to be issued for the area.

The city announced on Saturday that the water is now safe to drink. It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use.

Residents are advised to "flush" their water following the lifting of the boil warning in order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water. Flushing your household and building water lines includes interior and exterior faucets; showers; water and ice dispensers; water treatment units, etc.

Please use the following guidance:



Cold Water Faucets: Run tap water until the water feels cold, one minute or more, before drinking, tooth-brushing, or using for food preparation. If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water first.



Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed of at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser's capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Ice cubes: Automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil warning and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to assure purging of the ice maker water supply line.