Sioux City Mayor, Bob Scott, has declared a snow emergency for Sioux City, beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Sioux City released a tweet stating,

"Due to the forecasted winter storm anticipating 3 to 10 inches of snow, a snow emergency has been declared by Mayor Scott to take effect beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21. Park on the odd side of the street on Sunday."