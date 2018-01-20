Herb Irgens Invitational highlighted by multi-time champions

--TEAM SCORES
1 Don Bosco - 251.5
2 Solon - 182.5
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 141.5
4 Woodbury Central - 137.0
5 OA-BCIG - 121.5
6 Emmetsburg - 106.0
6 Sibley-Ocheyedan - 106.0
8 Southeast Valley - 97.0
9 Cherokee - 85.0
10 Spirit Lake Park - 84.5
11 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire - 80.0
12 Pocahontas Area - 74.5
13 South Central Calhoun - 67.0
14 Sioux Center - 60.0
15 Carroll - 57.0
16 Akron-Westfield - 56.5
16 West Lyon - 56.5
18 Okoboji - 47.0
19 Audubon - 46.5
20 Lawton-Bronson - 43.5
21 Western Christian - 39.0
22 Ridge View - 36.0
23 Woodbine - 21.0
24 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton - 5.0
24 Kingsley-Pierson - 5.0
--106 RESULTS
1st Place - Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Daniel Kimball of Don Bosco
3rd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley-Ocheyedan
4th Place - Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas Area
--113 RESULTS
1st Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3rd Place - Michael McClelland of Don Bosco
4th Place - Colden Bethel of Southeast Valley
--120 RESULTS
1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Zeb Gnida of Solon
4th Place - Cael Frost of Don Bosco
--126 RESULTS
1st Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
2nd Place - Easton Larson of Don Bosco
3rd Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan
4th Place - Aidan Dall of Solon
--132 RESULTS
1st Place - Max Wettengel of Don Bosco
2nd Place - Ethan Berven of Emmetsburg
3rd Place - Isaac Dixon of Spirit Lake Park
4th Place - Christian Haight of Solon
--138 RESULTS
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Gable Fox of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
4th Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg
--145 RESULTS
1st Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Logan Lutgen of Don Bosco
3rd Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun
4th Place - Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
--152 RESULTS
1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
3rd Place - Zack Bevans of Solon
4th Place - Tristan Mulder of Western Christian
--160 RESULTS
1st Place - John Henrich of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place - Parker Klocke of Carroll
3rd Place - Lance Else of Ridge View
4th Place - Jax Flynn of Solon
--170 RESULTS
1st Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee, Washington
2nd Place - Thomas Even of Don Bosco
3rd Place - Treyton Cacek of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
4th Place - Jake Dennison of Woodbury Central
--182 RESULTS
1st Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley
2nd Place - Mike Hoyle of Solon
3rd Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central
4th Place - Christian Wolthuizen of Akron-Westfield
--195 RESULTS
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Blake Anderson of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Joey Wolf of Woodbine
4th Place - Philip Minkler of Pocahontas Area
--220 RESULTS
1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Zach Wegmann of Solon
3rd Place - Dylan Obermeier of Audubon
4th Place - Alberto Ortiz of Sibley-Ocheyedan
--285 RESULTS
1st Place - Tyler Linderbaum of Solon
2nd Place - Noah Pittman of Don Bosco
3rd Place - Spencer Cox of Western Christian
4th Place - Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley