Herb Irgens Invitational highlighted by multi-time champions

The Herb Irgens Invitational wrapped up on Saturday.

--TEAM SCORES

1 Don Bosco - 251.5

2 Solon - 182.5

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 141.5

4 Woodbury Central - 137.0

5 OA-BCIG - 121.5

6 Emmetsburg - 106.0

6 Sibley-Ocheyedan - 106.0

8 Southeast Valley - 97.0

9 Cherokee - 85.0

10 Spirit Lake Park - 84.5

11 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire - 80.0

12 Pocahontas Area - 74.5

13 South Central Calhoun - 67.0

14 Sioux Center - 60.0

15 Carroll - 57.0

16 Akron-Westfield - 56.5

16 West Lyon - 56.5

18 Okoboji - 47.0

19 Audubon - 46.5

20 Lawton-Bronson - 43.5

21 Western Christian - 39.0

22 Ridge View - 36.0

23 Woodbine - 21.0

24 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton - 5.0

24 Kingsley-Pierson - 5.0

--106 RESULTS

1st Place - Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central

2nd Place - Daniel Kimball of Don Bosco

3rd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley-Ocheyedan

4th Place - Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas Area

--113 RESULTS

1st Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG

2nd Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3rd Place - Michael McClelland of Don Bosco

4th Place - Colden Bethel of Southeast Valley

--120 RESULTS

1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG

3rd Place - Zeb Gnida of Solon

4th Place - Cael Frost of Don Bosco

--126 RESULTS

1st Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area

2nd Place - Easton Larson of Don Bosco

3rd Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan

4th Place - Aidan Dall of Solon

--132 RESULTS

1st Place - Max Wettengel of Don Bosco

2nd Place - Ethan Berven of Emmetsburg

3rd Place - Isaac Dixon of Spirit Lake Park

4th Place - Christian Haight of Solon

--138 RESULTS

1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Gable Fox of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

3rd Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

4th Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg

--145 RESULTS

1st Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central

2nd Place - Logan Lutgen of Don Bosco

3rd Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun

4th Place - Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--152 RESULTS

1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park

2nd Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson

3rd Place - Zack Bevans of Solon

4th Place - Tristan Mulder of Western Christian

--160 RESULTS

1st Place - John Henrich of Akron-Westfield

2nd Place - Parker Klocke of Carroll

3rd Place - Lance Else of Ridge View

4th Place - Jax Flynn of Solon

--170 RESULTS

1st Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee, Washington

2nd Place - Thomas Even of Don Bosco

3rd Place - Treyton Cacek of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

4th Place - Jake Dennison of Woodbury Central

--182 RESULTS

1st Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley

2nd Place - Mike Hoyle of Solon

3rd Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central

4th Place - Christian Wolthuizen of Akron-Westfield

--195 RESULTS

1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Blake Anderson of OA-BCIG

3rd Place - Joey Wolf of Woodbine

4th Place - Philip Minkler of Pocahontas Area

--220 RESULTS

1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG

2nd Place - Zach Wegmann of Solon

3rd Place - Dylan Obermeier of Audubon

4th Place - Alberto Ortiz of Sibley-Ocheyedan

--285 RESULTS

1st Place - Tyler Linderbaum of Solon

2nd Place - Noah Pittman of Don Bosco

3rd Place - Spencer Cox of Western Christian

4th Place - Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley